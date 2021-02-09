Valentine’s Week: Samsung announces exclusive offers on smartphones, tablets

Samsung announces exclusive offers on smartphones, tablets.

Samsung India has rolled out exclusive offers and discounts on select Galaxy smartphones and tablets for consumers looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day. These offers will be valid from February 9 to February 15, 2021 across Samsung.com, e-commerce portals and leading retail outlets.

Samsung shoppers can avail flat 10 percent bank cashback on popular smartphones including Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21, Galaxy F41, and Galaxy M11. The offer will be applicable on all credit card transactions. For debit cardholders, the offers will be valid on EMI transactions using debit cards of ICICI Bank (on Samsung.com and all offline channels) and Kotak Bank (all channels).

Samsung is also offering irresistible offers on a wide range of tablets. The customers can save up to Rs. 10,000 on their favorite Galaxy Tabs with attractive cashback offers on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. In addition to this, customers can get additional benefits of up to Rs. 10,000 through ecosystem bundle offers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ buyers are eligible to get a cashback of up to Rs. 10,000. The Galaxy Tab S7 buyers can get a cashback of Rs. 9000. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab A7 buyers can get Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 2,000 cashback respectively.