Twitter Accounts Hacked in Bitcoin Scam: CEO Jack Dorsey says 'we all feel terrible this happened'

In what can be called the biggest Twitter attack, accounts of many famous personalities like Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates and others have been hacked. Reacting to the same, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that it is a tough day for them and they are trying to know what exactly happened. He said, "Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened. We're diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of what exactly happened."

Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened.



We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened.



💙 to our teammates working hard to make this right. — jack (@jack) July 16, 2020

The scam came into light when fake tweets went viral, offering $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to a Bitcoin address through these high-profile accounts. Later, the Bitcoin scam tweets were deleted from the accounts of Bill Gates and Elon Musk and then tweeted again. Twitter Support announced, "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly."

A fake tweet from Bill Gates' account read: "Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time. I am doubling all payments sent to my BTC address for the next 30 minutes. You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000. Only going on for 30 minutes! Enjoy!"

On the other hand, a fake tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk's account read, "Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time. I am doubling all payments sent to my BTC address for the next 30 minutes. You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000. Only going on for 30 minutes! Enjoy!"

In quick action from the Twitter Support Team, they halted the actions for some accounts and informed that they will not be able to tweet or change their passwords while the team is working on it. It read, "You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address the incident." It further added, "We’re continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this. Thanks for your patience."

