Image Source : MICROSOFT Udacity, Microsoft to skill people in machine learning for Azure Cloud.

US-based learning platform Udacity on Friday announced a partnership with Microsoft to confer scholarships for a new Machine Learning Nanodegree programme in Microsoft Azure. Phase one of the programme will provide 10,000 applicants access to the two-month-long foundation course titled ‘Introduction to Machine Learning on Azure' with a low-code experience.

The second phase will offer a scholarship for the new programme in Microsoft Azure to top 300 performers of the foundation course, Udacity said in a statement. Applications are open from June 10 till June 30 for the programme that delivers training for Azure Cloud services.

"Through our collaboration with Udacity to offer low-code and advanced courses on Azure Machine Learning, we hope to expand data science expertise as experienced professionals will truly be invaluable resources to solving business problems," Julia White, Corporate Vice President, Azure Marketing, Microsoft, said in a statement.

The first phase begins with a two-month-long foundation course in introduction to machine learning on Azure with a low-code experience.

This is a single course focused on completing prerequisites for the full Nanodegree programme where candidates will be supported by a community moderated by Udacity.

A unique feature of this programme is Azure Labs wherein students work on projects in live Azure environments directly within the Udacity classroom.

"Udacity's training programme for Azure machine learning presents an amazing opportunity for those looking to further expand their skill set," said Gabriel Dalporto, CEO of Udacity.

In the second phase, the top 300 performers from the foundation course will be awarded the scholarship to the Microsoft Azure Machine Learning Engineer Nanodegree programme.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage