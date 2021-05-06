Twitter will now show bigger image previews on Android, iOS

Image Source : TWITTER Twitter brings bigger image previews on Android, iOS.

Twitter has been working on elevating the user experience. The company has just rolled out a new update for its Android and iOS app where the users will now be able to see a bigger image preview on tweets. Earlier, the social media platform used to show a cropped version of the picture and users had to click on it to open the full-size picture.

Twitter users will now be able to see the full image while scrolling through their news feed instead of stopping and opening the image. Twitter has confirmed that images with 2:1 and 3:4 aspect ratios will show in full in the news feed preview. Images in other ratios will still have a cropped preview, which users will have to open to see the full image.

Besides the new image preview feature, the company has also recently rolled out a new COVID-19 SOS Resources page in India. With the help of this page, the social media giant showcases tweets providing details about essentials such as hospital beds, medicines, and oxygen in real-time at one place.