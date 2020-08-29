Twitter to crack down on 'copypasta' tweets: Here's what it means for you

Image Source : TWITTER Twitter cracks down on 'copypasta' tweets.

Twitter has been noticing that its users have been playing around with the ‘copypasta’ trend quite a bit lately. This basically means users copying, pasting and tweeting the same phrase. In order to reduce this and save plagiarism, the company will be limiting the visibility of such tweets.

The company made the announcement via the Twitter Comms handle. With the tweet, Twitter has announced an update in its censorship policy. Now this policy will make sure people reduce on using such ‘copypasta’ tweets. In case you are unaware, ‘copypasta’ is basically an online slang for ‘text copied and pasted across the internet by individuals through online forums and social networking websites.’

Copypasta tweets are not only used by individuals but also via companies to run various campaigns. However, this results in wide-scale spamming and malicious campaigns. Also, it gives users a chance to steal the ideas of others.

We’ve seen an increase in ‘copypasta,’ an attempt by many accounts to copy, paste, and Tweet the same phrase. 🍝🔁



Not only ideas, but other original content can also be shown as a content of the individual’s own. This has been risking the work of creators who make original tweets and intellectual properties. They end up getting less credit than they actually deserve.

Twitter has not yet confirmed how they are going to limit the visibility of the ‘copypasta’ tweets. Usually, the company overlays violating tweets with a warning. The users are able to see the tweet only when they click on it.

