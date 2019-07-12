Friday, July 12, 2019
     
New Delhi Published on: July 12, 2019 13:38 IST
Image Source : TWITTER HELP

Twitter suffers second service outage

Twitter suffered widespread outages for the second time, in more than a week. Post experiencing difficulties in DM delivery and notifications on 3rd of July this month.

Unable to log onto their Twitter accounts, users faced difficulties on Thursday.

Twitter user mica@kianscloudy in a tweet asked "IS TWITTER DOWN OR IS IT JUST MINE," which was followed by numerous replies from users, who reported the same problems.

 

Twitter underwent some technical issues. As users were alerted with a message saying "something is technically wrong" when they tried to log on, reported Xinhua News agency.

Down Detector, which tracks service outage problems across the globe on websites, reported increasing number of issues since Thursday morning.

Twitter's status page confirmed the service interruption saying, "active incident" that had been affecting social networking sites's normal performance.

