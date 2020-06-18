Twitter introduces voice tweets for iOS users for you to talk more: How to use?

Image Source : TWITTER Audio-based tweets for human touch

Twitter has been adding various features in the form of tests on its platform. It recently began testing its Fleets feature in India and has now introduced the ability to send voice tweets for iOS users as part of another test. Read on to know more about the new Twitter feature.

How to send voice tweets on Twitter for iOS?

The new feature has begun rolling out for some users, allowing them to express more on the micro-blogging platform with the help of voice tweets. The new feature is specifically for the situation when users have a lot to say but the '280-character' limit can force them to cut-short all their feelings, views, and conversations.

Twitter, via a blog post, said, "Twitter is where you go to talk about what’s happening. Over the years, photos, videos, GIFs, and extra characters have allowed you to add your own flair and personality to your conversations. But sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice."

iOS users need to tweet in a way they usually do to post voice tweets. These are the simple steps to follow:

Open Twitter on your iPhone

Tap on the 'Compose tweet' option with the Twitter icon

To start recording the voice tweets, tap on the wavelength icon

Now, you will see your DP with the record button, tap on it to start the recording

You can record up to 140 seconds in a single voice tweet and if you wish to continue, keep on recording to create a voice tweet thread

Once you are satisfied, select the Done button to stop, head back to the composer, and tweet away

The audio-based tweets will be available on the Twitter timeline much like other tweets and users will be required to tap on the image to start listening to it. For iOS, the audio can be played in the separate window for users to multi-task.

Voice tweets will be available for select iOS users and will eventually be available for all iPhone users. While both Android and iOS users will be able to hear and reply to voice tweets, there is no word on its availability for Android.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage