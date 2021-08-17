Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter down? Users report log in errors on social media

Microblogging and social networking service Twitter went globally down on Tuesday with users experiencing log in issues to their accounts. The complaints from users began coming in at around 1:15 pm IST, as indicated by DownDetector, which offers ongoing status and blackout data on different sites. As indicated by the site, nearly 52% of clients detailed having issues signing in to their records, while 35% said they had issues utilizing it on the web, instead of through the application.

The Twitter blackout were recorded in New York City, Philadelphia, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle, albeit some were accounted for across the entire country. The application is yet to put out an authority explanation with respect to this situation.

Users complained about the glitch on various social media. An agitated user wrote, "Twitter is down? Pls [please] I can't log in through the app." Another said: "Is the Twitter app down or something?! I just can't log on the app nd [and] I'm using web rn/srs [right now/ serious]."

A third user said, “I can log into Twitter using Chrome but can't log into Twitter app."

The complaint about Twitter being down als came from U.K., Australia and Japan. But clarification on the matter is still missing.

Twitter is an online news and social networking service on which users post and interact with messages known as "tweets". Twitter users are able to post from various devices and platforms including iOS, Android, Blackberry, and via any web browser.