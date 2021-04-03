Tinder Guide: How to download, get matches and more

Image Source : PIXABAY Tinder is one of the most popular dating applications.

Tinder is currently one of the most popular dating applications. It has over 50 million users worldwide. Besides having such an impressive user base, people are still not able to get matches. So, here’s a complete guide on how you can download, install and setup Tinder on your phone to get the maximum number of matches possible.

How to download and install Tinder?

First, head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your Android or iOS device. Search for Tinder and hit Install. Once installed, open up the application. Now, you will be required to log in to the app either using Facebook or your Phone Number. We would recommend logging in using Facebook as it will automatically pull up your profile information from the social media website.

How to set up your profile?

Once you have logged in to your account, head over to the profile section in order to make changes to your profile. Use the add media option to add more images. I would highly recommend putting at least 5 pictures of yourself. Put the best on top as it will be the one that users will see first.

Tap on Edit Info to enter more information. You will need a catchy bio as that is what describes you as a person. Make sure there are no spelling mistakes, or it does not have a ton of emojis. Keep it simple and to the point in order to attract more users. You can also add something hilarious like a two-line joke to let people know you have a good sense of humour.

You can even connect your Instagram and Spotify profiles to share more images and music preferences respectively.

Once you have set up your profile, you can also go over the app settings to have more control on your Tinder profile. The settings page allows you to set maximum distance, age range, location and much more.

How to get more matches?

In order to get a maximum number of matches, you will need an attractive profile. You will need to set up your profile the way I have mentioned above.

Additionally, you can even purchase Tinder Plus, which is a premium subscription of the dating application. This will help to boost your profile and bring it to the top for most users.