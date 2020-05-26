TikTok viral 'fight challenge' accepted by Laika Studios: Here's what they did

Image Source : TIKTOK TikTok 'fight challenge' accepted by Laika Studios.

TikTok has gained even more popularity due to the YouTube vs TikTok fiasco. The company recently saw a trend going viral called the 'fight challenge' video. It has become popular enough to even bring iconic stop-motion studio Laika has dived into the viral challenge.

Taking advantage of the experience they have in the industry, they have probably created one of the best TikTok animated videos ever. This is the same animation house that was behind the popular hits like The Boxtrolls and Kubo and the Two Strings.

With the help of the stop-motion mastery, the people at the studio managed to create an extremely entertaining 1 minute TikTok video as a part of the viral 'fight challenge'.

In order to kick things off, the studio's most famous character Coraline came in with a herd of cows, a plasticine mallet and a cocktail umbrella-wielding ice cube soon joining the fray.

The stop-motion animators even brought in some content from the recent video of female stunt performers, who hauled in a host of their famous doubles for the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge. Margot Robbie, Lucy Lawless, Scarlett Johansson and Halle Berry were also a part of the video.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage