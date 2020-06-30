TikTok posts user notice on app, website as users no longer able to access the banned Chinese app

Image Source : TIKTOK.COM TikTok has posted a notice on its India website.

TikTok is among the 59 Chinese apps that have been banned in India. This comes after the tensions started to grow between India and China. The government justified the move by explaining that these Chinese apps are a threat to our country in terms of data privacy and user information.

Now that the app has been banned, the Google Play Store and Apple App Store have delisted the app. This means the Android and iOS users will no longer be able to officially download the app in India. Also, the ones who already have the app have started receiving notice within the app itself.

The notice that has been popping up on the app says, “Dear Users, We are in the process of complying with the Government of India's directive to block 59 apps. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users in India remains our utmost priority.”

Apart from the app, the company has also taken down its India website. If you try heading over to tiktok.com, you will come across a similar notice. The notice on the website reads, “Dear Users, On June 29, 2020 the Govt. of India decided to block 59 apps, including TikTok. We are in the process of complying with the Government of India's directive and also working with the government to better understand the issue and explore a course of action. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users in India remains our utmost priority. TikTok India Team.”

Image Source : TIKTOK APP TikTok is also giving a user notice on its Android, iOS app.

In order to respond to the public, TikTok India head, Nikhil Gandhi, said, "The Government of India has issued an interim order for the blocking of 59 apps, including TikTok and we are in the process of complying with it. We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and have not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government. Further if we are requested to in the future we would not do so. We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity."

"TikTok has democratized the internet by making it available in 14 Indian languages, with hundreds of millions of users, artists, story-tellers, educators and performers depending on it for their livelihood, many of whom are first time internet users," he further added.

