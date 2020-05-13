These 4 platforms will help keeping Indian businesses productive amid COVID-19 lockdown

Image Source : PIXABAY These apps can help in keeping Indian businesses productive.

In view of the current scenario, remote working is likely to continue for a long time. This calls for more, better and safer technologies in the future that do not jeopardize security of its users. Schools, companies, various government agencies, other entities, and individuals are increasingly becoming cautious of applications that are easily vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Thankfully, there are some other tools available in the market that can ensure unhindered and utmost productivity, Such as:

Google Meet

Google Meet is a communication software developed by Google. You can make video calls with up to 250 participants at once. Google also lets you host video calls or talk with your colleagues through text messages using a mobile device. Further, being a Google product, Meet just needs your Gmail account to let you get started.

Cisco Webex Meetings

Cisco is offering free access to its Webex Meetings in all countries where it is available to support the work from home needs during the coronavirus outbreak. Apart from being free to use, the app also brings enterprise features including unlimited usage with no time restrictions, support for up to 100 participants, and a toll dial-in in addition to Voice-over-Internet-Protocol (VoIP) capabilities. All you need is to sign up on the Cisco Webex portal to get started with the Webex Meetings.

LogMein GoTo Platform

GoToMeeting is a web-hosted service created and marketed by LogMeIn. It is an online meeting, desktop sharing, and video conferencing software package that enables the user to meet with other computer users, customers, clients or colleagues via the Internet in real time.

WeConference by CloudConnect Communications

Incepted and nurtured in India, CloudConnect Communications offers a homegrown solution that is both technologically sound and extremely secure. The new solution offers robust features such as AI-led transcription, video recording, meeting summaries and more. Focuses on utmost security and privacy of users by offering robust safety features including one-time access codes, security PIN, meeting lock, end-to-end encryption and more. It allows moderators to secure the virtual conference room by using tools like ‘moderator-only access, one-time password and PIN, conference room lock and user blocking feature.

