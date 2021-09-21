Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Telegram update brings new Chat themes, Interactive Emojis and more.

Telegram has launched a set of new features in its latest monthly update. With the new update, the company has added the option to place different Chat themes with different people, and a completely new way to experience the emoji sharing on one-on-one individual chats called Interactive Emoji. The app has also introduced Read receipt feature for Telegram Private Groups, along with an option to record live stream video chats and audio session that can be shared later with others, as well.

Here are the details on the newly added features:

Chat Themes

Telegram has added new themes for individual chats. The app is now offerings 8 new themes that users can apply to specific private chats (one-to-one chats). Each of the new themes showcases colourful gradient message bubbles, beautifully animated backgrounds and unique background patterns.

Interactive Emoji

Telegram has introduced a new way of sharing emojis and it is called interactive emoji. With this, the users just need to simply send a single emoji to any private chats, and then tap on the animated emoji to unleash a full-screen effect. If both the parties involved in the one-on-one chat have the chat window open, the animations and vibrations play simultaneously on the devices for both of them.

Read Receipts in Small Groups

Both chat themes and interactive emoji currently only work in private chats. But this update also includes a big change for Telegram Groups. Group messages are marked as read as soon as one other member sees them. In small groups, users can now also select a message you sent to see which group members have read it. In order to protect users' privacy, read receipts in groups are only stored for 7 days after the message was sent.

Record Live Streams and Video Chats

Admins can now start a recording right from the Live Stream or Video Chat menu – with options to record Video and Audio or Only Audio. To record video, they need to choose an orientation for the final video file, Portrait or Landscape. Once the recording gets finished, or end the broadcast, the file is instantly uploaded to the Saved Messages window. Telegram offers free and unlimited encrypted cloud storage to its users where they store the same for long, re-download it anytime from any device as per their requirement. While recording, a red dot appears next to the title of the broadcast.