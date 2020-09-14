TECNO SPARK Power 2 Air with 6,000mA battery launched in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : TECNO New Tecno smartphone

Sending a clear signal to big guns of the Indian smartphone market to brace for greater competition, TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, on Monday launched Spark Power 2 Air smartphone with 6000mAh battery at Rs 8,499.

The phone which features a 7-inch HD + display and an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered quad camera set up at the rear with "category-defining" dual speakers with stereo sound will go on sale from September 20 on Flipkart, TECNO said. The launch of Spark Power 2 Air comes barely a couple of weeks after the introduction of SPARK Go 2020 with 5000mAh battery at Rs 6,499 to the Indian market.

"TECNO Spark Power 2 Air, in keeping with our 'ahead of the curve' approach, is made to become the predominant device that can cater to all needs and reduce multi-tech dependence," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India, said in a statement.

"At the same time, its superb display, large battery and superior camera make it the perfect entertainment powerhouse for the youth of aspirational Bharat."

Besides the jumbo 6000mAh battery, the Spark Power 2 Air flaunts many premium features such as AI power charging and safe charging, a 7-inch dot-notch display and 13MP AI-powered quad-camera at the back. The phone comes with an IPS LCD type display and 90.6 per cent body screen ratio and 20.5:9 aspect ratio, with 480 nits brightness.

Backed by a massive battery, Spark Power 2 Air can run up to four days after full charge, provide a standby time of 560 hours, calling time of 38 hours, Internet and wifi of 20 hours, music playback of 151 hours, the game playing time of 13 hours and video playback time of 15 hours, TECNO said.

The Spark Power 2 Air boasts of an AI quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera with an F1.8 aperture and 8X digital zoom, 2MP bokeh and macro lens, and AI lens. The quad flash is designed to help users capture crisp photographs even in low light. It features auto-scene detection mode, bokeh mode, AI HDR modes, AI stickers and macro photography. The Spark Power 2 Air has an 8MP AI front camera with dual front flash for selfie lovers.

The dual speakers with stereo sound powered by Dirac are designed to provide the apt acoustic measurement, sound optimisation and high-quality immersive sound. The phone has an in-built with "Face Unlock 2.0" and smart fingerprint sensor to protect the data and privacy of the user.

While the Face Unlock 2.0 enables closed eye protection and screen fill-in light, the smart fingerprint sensor enables one to receive calls, record calls, take photos and dismiss alarms, TECNO said.

The Spark Power 2 Air operates on HiOS 6.1 Android 10 and runs on a quad-core A22 processor 2.0GHz. It hosts a 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage expandable upto 256GB. The phone will be available in two colour variants: Ice Jadeite and Cosmic Shine, according to TECNO.

