TECNO Spark 5 quad rear cameras launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : TECNO MOBILE TECNO Spark 5 Front and Back

TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, on Thursday launched its new budget smartphone SPARK 5 with 13MP quad rear camera set-up and 6.6-inch dot-in display for just Rs 7,999. The smartphone will be available in two colourful variants -- ice jadeite as well as spark orange -- on Amazon.in, starting May 22.

It will be also available across more than 35,000 offline retail stores, starting May 25. The smartphone features a 6.60-inch display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio A22 coupled with 2GB RAM, 32 GB internal memory and which can be further expanded to 256GB via SDCard.

The device houses a quad-camera setup at the back with 13MP primary camera with an f/f/1.8 aperture; 2MP portrait lens, 2MP macro lens and AI camera. On the front, it has an 8MP camera, with an f/f/1.8 aperture and selfie flash.

It runs HiOS 6.1, which is based on Android 10. On the battery front, the device has a by a 5000mAh non-removable battery. Customers can now avail the new 'doorstep delivery' option to place the order with their preferred retailers at https://www.tecno-mobile.in/home-delivery, the company said in a statement.

The device will be delivered within 24 hours in compliance with the regulations and guidelines prescribed by the government for various zones in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown.

