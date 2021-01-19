Image Source : TECNO Tecno announces deals on smartphones during Flipkart sale.

Tecno on Tuesday announced discounts and offers on their range of smartphones during Flipkart's upcoming Republic Day Sale. The sale is set to kick off on January 20 and it will go on until January 24. This Flipkart Big Saving Day sale will witness TECNO being the best smartphone brand in the budget category.

The SPARK POWER 2 Air with features such as a 6000 mAh battery, AI power charging and safe charging, 6.95- inch dot-notch display and a 13MP AI-powered Quad camera with category-defining dual speakers with stereo sound at just Rs 7999.

CAMON 15 a feature-rich smartphone offering a combination of 48MP rear camera smartphone with 16MP dot-in selfie camera in the sub Rs 10,000 at a special price of Rs 9,999

In addition to these special price-points, HDFC Bank card users can avail 10 per cent instant discount on their cart value, while buying any of these TECNO phones during the BSD sale - TECNO POVA, CAMON 16, CAMON 15, SPARK 6 Go, SPARK Power 2 Air, SPARK Go 2020.

(with IANS inputs)