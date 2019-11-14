WhatsApp refreshes its camera icon; preparing for dark mode?

WhatsApp Dark Mode is just around the corner.

WhatsApp constantly works on various features in order to keep the hype going. The company has just changed the camera icon within the application. Alongside the app icon change, the app also brings other noticeable UI element changes. These new changes include the new FACEBOOK branding on the WhatsApp settings page. While the much awaited dark mode is not here yet, the company is preparing for it with these minor UI changes. The cross-platform messaging application has even received an update to the launch screen which is not dark and showcases a white WhatsApp logo.

Neither the new icon or the new update makes a huge difference. However, these updates do tell that we are not so far from the day when WhatsApp finally releases the much-awaited Dark Mode. The new camera icon looks quite similar to the previous one. It just gets a viewfinder now making it look a little more original.

According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp Dark Mode for both iOS and Android is almost ready and just needs some last-minute touchups. Even a new dark wallpaper has been recently spotted in the Beta version of the applications, which means we can expect the final update to arrive by the year-end.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has recently added the much-awaited app lock option on both its Android and iOS versions. On Android, the users can head over to Settings > Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock and configure the new setting. Apple iOS users have to go through a similar procedure in order to set up Face ID or Touch ID.