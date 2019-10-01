Spotify premium family launched in India at Rs 179 per month with a 3-month free trial period

Spotify Premium Family plan

Music streaming platform Spotify on Tuesday announced its new family plan for customers in India. The new premium family plan is priced at Rs 179 per month will give users more ways to share audio content. This gives users access to over 450000 podcasts and over 50 million tracks available on the Spotify platform.

Spotify Premium Family Plan will have up to six account holders in one family, giving a personalised experience to each member based upon their choices. Users will be given access to using the Spotify premium features that include offline playback, no ads and restrictions. Users can save and play music offline on or up to three devices per premium account.

Spotify also brings the newly upgraded premium family plan features to the Indian market. To begin with, users will have parental control where parents will be able to control and manage explicit content on all the accounts in the plan. It also gets a family mix feature where members will be given access to a personalised playlist of songs that the entire family can enjoy together. The Family Hub feature under this plan will allow users to manage their family’s settings in one place, including adding or removing members, keeping your home address up to date, and adjusting your parental controls.

“At a time where parents are trying to reduce screen time for both themselves and their family, we’re creating more ways for families to bond over music together, while still celebrating individual tastes and giving parents more control if they want it,” said Alex Norstrom, Chief Premium Business Officer, Spotify.

The Spotify Premium Family plan comes with a three-month free trial period after which monthly charges of Rs 179 will be charged. The bill for this family plan will be generated to the primary account holder. Existing Spotify users can also switch to this plan.