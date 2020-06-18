Image Source : PIXABAY Spotify partners with Warner Bros., DC for narrative scripted podcasts.

To take its podcasts business to a whole new level, Swedish music streaming service Spotify on Thursday announced a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. and DC, the home of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, The Joker and many more iconic characters. This partnership will lead to the creation of a slew of narrative scripted podcasts for the 286 million users on the Spotify platform.

In addition to producing narratives based on existing characters and established franchises from across Warner Bros. and DC, the companies will also collaborate to create new programming from original intellectual property.

Under terms of the deal, Spotify will have a first look at original scripted narrative DC podcasts, including new shows based on the vast universe of premier, iconic DC characters. The initial slate of projects under the partnership will also tap into Warner Bros.' broader collection of titles for additional series.

"As we continue to see explosive growth in podcasting around the world, we are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. to build this slate of programming drawn from the worlds of DC and WB," Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer, Spotify, said in a statement. Details about when these podcasts will start streaming to Spotify users were not disclosed.

