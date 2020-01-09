Spotify now reads user-data for better advertisements

Image Source : Spotify

Swedish music streaming company Spotify on Thursday launched what it calls the 'Streaming Ad Insertion (SAI) at the ongoing CES 2020 here, a new proprietary podcast ad technology that powers Spotify Podcast Ads to insert more targeted advertising into podcasts in real-time. The SAI technology leverages streaming to deliver Spotify's full digital suite of planning reporting and measurement capabilities for Spotify original and exclusive podcasts.

According to the company, this includes data such as actual ad impression, frequency (number of times a listener heard the ad), reach and anonymized audience insights (age, gender, device type). This is the first time this type of data is available for advertisers and podcast creators. Advertisers generally have a sense for who they are reaching, based on survey data and the magazine's target audience.

Total circulation measures the number of doorsteps that the issue hits, but there are no precise data on how many readers actually opened the magazine, let alone reached or acted on the ad. Until now, podcast advertising has experienced many of these same challenges because the medium is still largely downloaded via static Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds.

But the shift in consumption from downloads to streaming has opened the door for advances in data-driven podcast advertising, and the company is moving beyond these constraints to reimagine what is possible for this uniquely powerful and intimate medium. With this technology, Spotify is offering the intimacy, quality and efficacy of traditional podcast ads with the precision and transparency of modern-day digital marketing.