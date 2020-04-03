Friday, April 03, 2020
     
Spotify finally adds Siri support to its Apple Watch app: Here's how it works

Spotify has updated its app to take advantage of Siri support on Apple Watch in watchOS 6. Here's how it works.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: April 03, 2020 12:31 IST
Spotify has added support for Siri in its Apple Watch app.

Swedish music streaming app Spotify has updated its app to take advantage of Siri support on Apple Watch in watchOS 6, with version 8.5.52 available now on the App Store. Users can request songs on Spotify using Siri and their Watch, simply by adding the phrase "on Spotify" to their request.

To use Siri with the music service on Apple Watch, say "Hey Siri, Play music on Spotify," or just add "on Spotify" to any voice command to play content, reports 9To5Mac.

Spotify had officially released its Apple Watch app in November 2018 but it's been lagging behind on features like streaming music from the wearable, offline playback, and support for Siri.

Spotify has launched 'Spotify Kids' for the users in the US, Canada and France. Like YouTube Kids, everything in Spotify Kids is curated to ensure songs are kid-friendly, the company said in a statement

