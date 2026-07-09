Earthquake strikes Maharashtra, tremors felt in Hingoli

Hingoli:

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Maharashtra's Hingoli distric in the Marathwada region on Thursday morning. According to initial information, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in Hingoli district, and the tremors were also felt in Parbhani and Nanded districts. While the tremors caused panic among residents, there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage to property.

Such tremors are generally noticeable over a wider area but do not usually cause significant damage. Residents said they experienced mild shaking inside their homes, with utensils rattling in some places. However, no buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported. Normalcy was restored soon after the tremors subsided. Following the earthquake, the district administration and disaster management authorities remained on alert and continued to monitor the situation. Officials have not reported any adverse developments so far.

Experts say low to moderate intensity earthquakes occur due to natural movements within the Earth's crust. Regions such as Hingoli, Parbhani and Nanded have experienced similar tremors in the past, indicating that seismic activity continues in these areas.

Similar incident in April

Earlier in April this year, an earthquake of 4.7 magnitude had struck parts of Hingoli district. According to Hingoli Collector Rahul Gupta, some houses and community halls in Pangra Shinde village had developed cracks. Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Nanded city and rural areas, talukas of Ardhapur, Hadgaon, and Himayatnagar, and in parts of Parbhani district, officials said. While no loss of life has been reported from any of the affected districts so far, there had been reports of minor structural damage, they added.

Safety measures during earthquake

Do not panic: People in the region hit by an earthquake should stay calm as it may lead to injuries. A person can think effectively in a calm state of mind.

Avoid running outside: Most injuries during quakes occur when people run around different locations in panic. In such conditions, they may come in contact with falling debris.

Avoid using lifts: People should not use lifts to ascend or descend from their towers as power may fail and they may get trapped inside. Always use the stairs in such cases.