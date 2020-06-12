Here’s how fans reacted at the Sony PS5 design reveal

Image Source : SONY Sony PS5 design revealed.

Sony has just unveiled its much-awaited gaming console, the PlayStation 5. The all-new PS5’s design has not been appreciated by many and has left Twitteratis with a chance to make a new range of memes online. While some are some fans who are looking forward to buying it, others have taken this opportunity to just mock the so-called ‘futuristic design’ of the latest gaming console.

The opinions have been a mixed bag till now. Many have complained about its huge chassis and a lot of the other people have been comparing it with a duck’s mouth. It has also reminded people of various other gadgets including a router.

Here’s a quick look at how the social media reacted to the design review of the PS5.

Size of that! Not sure it'll even fit in my TV unit. Bigger than the OG PS3, ffs #ps5 pic.twitter.com/dH8SQHL9Ze — phil swire (@milkand2sugars_) June 12, 2020

I will always be the first person to buy PS5 for my kids in Ghana.

I am a current person so I need your votes.

PS5 for every home as promised.#AkuaDonkorForPresident pic.twitter.com/2XjdKxzH7E — Akua Donkor🕒 (@_akuadonkor) June 12, 2020

£500+? Ps5 better be coming like this bro pic.twitter.com/vBv4jiWfZB — ⛈🧑🏾‍🚀⛈ (@realist1george) June 12, 2020

Just in case you missed a #PS5 meme pic.twitter.com/QLAdZdgsU3 — Idle Sloth 🙅🏻‍♂️1️⃣2️⃣❎ (@IdleSloth84) June 12, 2020

Sony, on Friday, unveiled two variants of the PlayStation 5. The regular PS5 comes with a 4K Blu-Ray drive, which can accept DVDs for games. There is also a Digital Edition that does not include a disk drive. It completely relies on the internet as users can simply purchase games from the PS store and directly download them on their consoles.

Apart from the console itself, the Japanese tech giant also unveiled a number of accessories, including a camera, headphones, and remote control. The controller for the PS5 was unveiled a couple of months ago. The company also showcased some of the games that will be made available at launch.

