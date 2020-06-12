Friday, June 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Here’s how fans reacted at the Sony PS5 design reveal

Here’s how fans reacted at the Sony PS5 design reveal

Sony PlayStation 5 design was revealed today and the fans had a lot to say about it on the social media. Here are some of the funny reactions.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2020 19:00 IST
sony playstation, ps5, console games, ps5 reveal, ps5 memes, ps5 xbox memes, ps5 games ps5 price, ps
Image Source : SONY

Sony PS5 design revealed.

Sony has just unveiled its much-awaited gaming console, the PlayStation 5. The all-new PS5’s design has not been appreciated by many and has left Twitteratis with a chance to make a new range of memes online. While some are some fans who are looking forward to buying it, others have taken this opportunity to just mock the so-called ‘futuristic design’ of the latest gaming console.

The opinions have been a mixed bag till now. Many have complained about its huge chassis and a lot of the other people have been comparing it with a duck’s mouth. It has also reminded people of various other gadgets including a router. 

Here’s a quick look at how the social media reacted to the design review of the PS5.

Sony, on Friday, unveiled two variants of the PlayStation 5. The regular PS5 comes with a 4K Blu-Ray drive, which can accept DVDs for games. There is also a Digital Edition that does not include a disk drive. It completely relies on the internet as users can simply purchase games from the PS store and directly download them on their consoles. 

Apart from the console itself, the Japanese tech giant also unveiled a number of accessories, including a camera, headphones, and remote control. The controller for the PS5 was unveiled a couple of months ago. The company also showcased some of the games that will be made available at launch. 

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X