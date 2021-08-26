Sony PlayStation 5 to restock on August 26: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition

Follow us on Image Source : SONY Sony PlayStation 5 to restock on August 26.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 console has been in huge demand since its launch. Due to this, Sony is having a hard time delivering the new PS5s to the consumers. This has been majorly due to the silicon shortage going around the world. Now that the console has been restocked, here’s how you can finally buy a PS5 in India.

Starting today, August 26, both the variants of the PlayStation 5 will be up for pre-orders here in India. While the PlayStation 5 Blu-ray version will be available for a price of Rs. 49,990, the PS5 Digital Edition will be up for grabs at Rs. 39,990.

The new Sony console will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, as well as Vijay Sales.

While it is exciting news for all the console gamers out there, it is also a concern for many. Unfortunately, Sony has not been able to fulfil all the orders that are being placed here in India.

Every single time the PS5 or the PS5 Digital Edition has gone on sale, retailers have struggled to keep up with the number of orders being received. At times the retailers have even cancelled the pre-orders due to their own technical problems.

While the lockdown situation has eased and deliveries are now taking place properly, retailers are still facing challenges in delivering the console on the promised date.