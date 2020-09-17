Sony will officially launch PlayStation 5 on November 12 for $500: Know details

Image Source : SONY Sony PS5

Japanese tech giant Sony has confirmed that its next-generation PlayStation 5 console will arrive in November, priced at $499.99 and $399.99 for the digital edition.

The company said the PS5 will launch in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea on November 12 and the "rest of the world" on November 19. Sony is yet to announce the price and release date of PS5 for the Indian market.

"We are pleased to provide choice to gamers with two PS5 console options at launch, depending on if you want a digital-only experience or prefer disc-based gaming. Whichever PS5 you choose, you will enjoy the same breathtaking, next-gen gaming experiences," Jim Ryan President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a statement.

In a presentation on Wednesday, Sony previewed games including Spider-Man: Miles Morales," which will be available at launch, and a Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy," which will be out in 2021.

The PlayStation 5 uses an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU, which provides 10.28 teraflops of power with 36 compute units running at 2.23GHz each.

The PS5 will have a solid-state drive (SSD) and will support features like real-time ray tracing. It will also support 4K graphics at a 120Hz refresh rate, 8K graphics and 3D audio.

Microsoft is also set to release its entry-level Xbox Series S at $299 and its flagship Xbox Series X for $499 on November 10.

