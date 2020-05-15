Friday, May 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Sony PlayStation 4 110 million units have been sold since launch

Sony PlayStation 4 110 million units have been sold since launch

Sony introduced the PlayStation 4 was introduced way back 2013 and its successor is soon to launch

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 15, 2020 19:14 IST
sony, sony playstation, sony playstation 4, sony playstation 4 features, sony playstation 4 specific
Image Source : SONY

Sony PS4 in Black

Japanese consumer electronics giant Sony has sold over 110 million units of PlayStation 4 since the launch of the fourth-generation gaming console. This includes all available models, including the PS4 Pro. The company also revealed that sales of PlayStation 4 from January to March 31 this year stood at 1.5 million units.

The PlayStation 4 is now the fourth best-selling console ever, behind the Game Boy/Game Boy Color, which sold 118.69 million units. It remains to be seen if the PlayStation 4 will overtake Nintendo's handheld gaming device -- Nintendo DS (154.02 million) and PlayStation 2 (155 million).

With the PlayStation 5 around the corner, it is now unlikely that the current 4 will break any records. Sony is expected to launch it's PlayStation 5 soon and unveiled the new wireless game controller for the same, calling it 'DualSense' to reflect its new capabilities.

The controller features all-new colour theme and has some added functionalities, both inside and outside. There is also an integrated microphone, a first for Sony's controllers, along with a USB-C port and an overhauled design.

Sony says the new button will operate in the same way but will have more functions that it will reveal in the future.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X