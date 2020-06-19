Solar Eclipse 2020 on June 21: How to watch live stream, date, time and more

Image Source : TWITTER/XIONS JAWLINE Solar Eclipse to create a "ring of fire"

Solar Eclipse June 2020: The first solar eclipse of 2020 is about to take place on June 21. During the Surya Grahan, India and a few other parts of the world will be able to witness a "ring of fire" in the sky. It is scheduled to kick off at 9:15 AM IST and will reach its peak at 12:10 PM IST. Apart from India, a solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Asia, Africa, Australia and Europe.

What will happen on June 21, 2020?

An annular solar eclipse is set to take place on June 21 and will start at 9:15 PM IST. The eclipse will hit its peak at 12:10 PM IST. A solar eclipse like this one occurs only when the Moon is farthest from the Earth. However, it comes in between the Earth and the Sun blocking most of the Sun. Hence, it creates something called “ring of fire” that looks mesmerising.

According to a report by NASA, this year the Moon will be able to block 99.4 percent of the Sun, when at the peak of the eclipse.

Solar Eclipse timing in India

As per TimeandDate, the annular solar eclipse of June 21 will start at 9:15 AM IST and will reach its peak at 12:10 PM IST. The event will end in around 3 hours at 3:04 PM IST. The website claims that the eclipse will be visible from parts of Africa including Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, South of Pakistan and Northern India, as well as China.

How to watch Solar Eclipse online?

As of now, there is no live stream link created for the upcoming solar eclipse 2020. Once the link is generated, we will update this article by embedding the new video.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage