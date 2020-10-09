Snapdeal announces 'Kum Mein Dum' festive sale starting October 16: Know details

Image Source : SNAPDEAL Snapdeal's upcoming sale

After Amazon and Flipkart, e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Thursday announced its first sale of the festival season from October 16-20. Called 'Kum Mein Dum,' the sale selection is built around the choices indicated by more than 1.25 lakh participants across 92 cities, the company said in a statement.

Snapdeal said it worked closely with manufacturers to bring products for its customers at prices lower than last year, adding over 10,000 sellers in the last three months to increase its inventory of value-priced merchandise.

"The focus this year is to offer a customised Diwali experience. Through an expanded assortment and festive offers, our sellers have put together deals that will help buyers get more value for their spends this Diwali," the company said.

While 42 per cent users made choices relating to gadgets for daily use, kitchenware was the second-most popular choice, with 38 per cent of the users desiring maximum deals on them. Shoppers also suggested a preference for home decor, gifting items and ethnic wear.

"We also have a special ‘Diwali@Home' selection that will cater to the unique needs of this year as users plan festivities in a safe environment,' Snapdeal said.

Shoppers will also have a chance to get additional discounts using HDFC, Bank of Baroda, and Ratnakar Bank cards, and e-Wallet offers from companies like Paytm are also available.

Snapdeal said it has ramped up its logistics network by adding 25 new centres and plans to add more in coming weeks.

