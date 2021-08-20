Snapchat now gets Raksha Bandhan Bitmoji, AR Stickers: Here's how it works

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPCHAT Raksha Bandhan Bitmoji now available on Snapchat.

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and it is a day to celebrate the bond we share with our siblings. This year, Snapchat makes it more special by introducing first ever Bitmoji stickers and Rakhi exclusive AR Lenses. The localised stickers are designed for India and captures the joy of Rakhi while the Rakhi Lenses allow Snapchatters to virtually tie a Rakhi.

Whether physically distant or sharing the same room, surprise your siblings with a Rakhi that can be virtually tied on their wrist through Snap’s exclusive AR Rakhi Lens. This unique lens has been specially crafted to celebrate Rakhi even if we are celebrating from miles away.

While teasing, bickering and rivalry can take place 364 days a year, this one day reminds us to cherish the bond with our loved ones. Snap’s celebratory lens helps make greetings more personalised and vibrant.

