Snapchat allows creators to show their subscriber counts.

Photo-messaging app Snapchat is now allowing creators to publicly show how many subscribers they have, like on rival platforms Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. According to the company, creators wanted to show off their growing community with public subscriber counts, suggests that they want a public-facing metric to demonstrate how successful they are for brands, reports the Verge.

"We have listened to feedback from our creator community and many of them expressed interest in having the option to show that their community on Snapchat is growing," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

However, not everyone can take advantage of the subscriber count and one has to be an established creator with a public profile. Much like verified Snap Stars' profiles, creator profiles allow users to have a permanent public profile on the app. This provides creators with a host of tools to gain insight into their audience and connect with brands.

Recently, Snapchat saw its daily active user base jump to touch 249 million, from 238 million in last quarter, as the company registered a 52 per cent increase in revenue at $679 million in its third quarter. The stock of its parent company Snap rose 17.1 per cent after bumper quarter results. Operating cash flow improved by $21 million to $55 million in Q3 compared to the prior year.

