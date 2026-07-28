Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi posts cryptic note amid divorce buzz: 'Felt overwhelmed by the power my husband had'

New Delhi:

In March, photos of rapper Badshah's intimate wedding with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi spread like wildfire. While the duo refrained from posting wedding pictures on social media, it was only later that they announced that they were married. Now, almost four months later, Isha's cryptic posts gave rise to divorce rumours. She has finally shared an official statement on the buzz.

What did Isha Rikhi say amid her divorce buzz with Badshah?

Without revealing what prompted the post, Isha Rikhi wrote a note where she spoke about fear, silence, and finally finding the courage to speak up. Her note comes just days after fans began speculating that there was trouble in her marriage with the rapper.

"I have lived through battles that left no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do," she wrote.

She also made it clear that her silence should not be seen as acceptance. "Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay," the note read. Take a look:

What was Isha Rikhi's cryptic post that fuelled the speculations?

The latest post comes days after Isha shared a montage of photos and videos featuring herself and Badshah. Along with it, she wrote, "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope," followed by a heartbreak and folded hands emoji. The post quickly caught the attention of fans, with many wondering if it hinted at problems in the couple's relationship.

Their wedding surfaced earlier this year

In March 2026, Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared pictures from the couple's private wedding on Instagram. The photos showed Isha dressed in a red Punjabi salwar suit paired with chooda, kaleera and a maang teeka, while Badshah opted for an ivory kurta.

According to reports, Badshah and Isha had been together for nearly four years after meeting through a mutual friend. Before marrying Isha, the rapper was married to Jasmine Masih. The two separated in 2020 and continue to co-parent their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

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