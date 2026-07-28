Chandigarh: 28-year-old PhD scholar dies of electrocution on Panjab University campus

Chandigarh:

A 28-year-old PhD scholar, identified as Jyoti, died after allegedly being electrocuted on the campus of Panjab University in Chandigarh on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Jyoti, a resident of Rewari district in Haryana.

According to the police, Jyoti had left the girls' hostel to attend her Microbiology class when she came into contact with an electric current on a waterlogged dirt road and collapsed. Fellow students rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The area had been inundated since morning following heavy rainfall.

Students protest outside VC's office

The incident sparked outrage on the university campus, with students protesting outside the Vice-Chancellor's office, demanding accountability and immediate action. During the protest, students broke open the gate of the VC's office and entered the premises.

The exact cause of the electrocution has not yet been officially established. Police and university authorities have launched an investigation.

Rains in many places in Punjab

Rain lashed many places in Punjab on Tuesday, bringing relief from the ongoing hot weather in the state. This triggered waterlogging at many places, especially low-lying areas, causing traffic snarls.

In Punjab, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar received 15.2 mm of rainfall, while Bathinda received 14.5 mm, according to a report of the Met department. Among other places which received showers were Ludhiana (13.6 mm), Pathankot (9.8 mm), Hoshiarpur (4 mm), Jalandhar (3.5 mm) and Mohali (1.5 mm). Chandigarh received 1.7 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, Ambala received 0.1 mm of rainfall, while Bhiwani witnessed 4.4 mm, as per the report. Karnal, Mahendragarh and Sonipat received 3 mm, 1 mm and 2.5 mm of rainfall, respectively.

IMD issues Orange alert for Punjab, Chandigarh

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, forecasting an active monsoon spell between July 28 and July 30. The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across northern and eastern parts of Punjab and Haryana during the period.

In view of the forecast, the IMD has advised people to exercise caution and take all necessary precautionary and safety measures to minimise the risk of rain-related incidents.

Also Read: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram on alert as IMD issues warning across North India; check weather in your city

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: IMD issues red alert; waterlogging, traffic jams reported in many places