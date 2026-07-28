CJP protest: Supreme Court orders immediate release of detained students with no prior criminal cases

New Delhi:

In a significant order, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the immediate release of all students who were detained or arrested during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, provided they had no prior criminal record. The apex court further clarified that no coercive action should be taken against those who did not have any previous criminal cases but were booked solely in connection with the protests.

While hearing a batch of petitions related to the violence during the NEET protests, the Supreme Court noted that the allegations raised serious concerns about the violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution. The court observed that the incidents, which began during demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and later spread to states including Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, involved allegations of excessive use of force by law enforcement agencies.

Petitions allege use of pellet guns

The petitioners told the court that students had gathered to peacefully protest against the alleged NEET paper leak but were allegedly subjected to excessive force by police personnel. According to the petitions, the alleged use of force included lathi charge, pellet guns and tear gas. The petitions also placed on record several incidents in the National Capital Territory (NCT) where police were accused of using disproportionate force against demonstrators.

Serious allegations highlighted before the top Court

The Supreme Court recorded that the petitions referred to multiple incidents involving the alleged use of force during the protests. Among the allegations placed before the court were:

Pellet guns were allegedly used, leaving several young students injured. One student reportedly lost vision in one eye.

Rubber bullets allegedly caused injuries to several protesters.

Electric batons were reportedly used to disperse crowds.

Lathis fitted with nails were allegedly used, resulting in permanent disabilities and life-threatening injuries in some cases.

A media person was allegedly assaulted and sustained serious injuries while covering the protests.

Notably, the court has not made any findings on the veracity of these allegations, which remain under judicial consideration.

Notices issued to seven states

The Supreme Court issued notices to the governments of Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, seeking their responses in connection with the alleged violence during the NEET protests. The states have been asked to respond to the allegations raised in the petitions.

SC orders preservation of CCTV footage

To ensure that crucial evidence is not lost, the apex court also directed the authorities to preserve all CCTV footage related to the incidents during the NEET protest violence. The direction is expected to play a key role in the court's examination of the allegations made by the petitioners and the responses filed by the concerned state governments.

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