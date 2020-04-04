Skype launches Meet Now feature to compete against Zoom Meetings app: Here's how it works

Skype's new Meet Now feature will make Zoom users switch.

Skype has just added a new Meet Now feature on Android, iOS and PC. With the Coronavirus Pandemic growing around the globe, more and more companies have been imposing the work from home culture. This has led to a sudden surge in the usage of video conferencing applications. These apps are being used for meetings, taking classes and even having friendly gossips while maintaining the social distancing. Zoom Meetings app, with its easy to connect feature, became really popular in the past few weeks.

However, the Zoom app starting making more rounds on the news with its bugs, vulnerabilities and more. Moreover, the application also started suffering from Zoombombing or Zoomraiding, which basically means people started raiding into other people's important conferences. With such problems, people have started looking for alternatives.

Skype, even after being so popular, was not the people's choice due to its limitations. Now, Microsoft seems to attract more users by adding the new Meet Now feature to the app. The company describes the new feature as a “hassle-free way to connect” with their friends and colleagues. With this, users will not require signing up to any account or downloading any software.

Now, one can just head over to a webpage and start a meeting in a few clicks. Inviting other people to the video conference has also become fairly easy now. While webpage is now an option, users who already have the application installed on their Android, iOS smartphone or Windows, Mac PC can feel free to connect via the app itself.

Skype provides a meeting link which does not expire and the video calls are not limited. Apart from the call, the users can also get in-line chat and reactions and even the ability to blur the background. Additionally, users can also share their screen for work or instructional purposes. The call sessions can even be recorded.