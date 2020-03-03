Sennheiser launches new wireless earphone range in India: Price, features and more

Sennheiser CX350BT

German audio company Sennheiser on Tuesday launched a new range of wireless earphones -- CX 350BT and CX 150BT - at Rs 7,490 and Rs 4,990, respectively in India.

The devices with Bluetooth 5.0 for fast and reliable connectivity, 10-hour battery life and portable design will be available for music enthusiasts from March 3, the company said in a statement.

CX 350BT features a dedicated voice assistant button for fast access to Siri or Google Assistant, along with smart features such as integrated Sennheiser Smart Control App.

"At Sennheiser, our focus has always been on innovation and with these new models in our wireless range, our aim has been to help our consumers experience an enhanced audio experience every day," said Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser Electronics India.

Four different sizes of ear tips make it easy to achieve a perfect, secure fit and offer excellent noise isolation. The CX 350BT also features AptX and AptX low-latency support.

On compatible devices, AptX low-latency keeps sound in perfect sync with onscreen action - ideal when enjoying movies or gaming.

