Image Source : PIXABAY SBI alerts users of QR Code scams: How to use QR codes the right way

State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted its users about the misuse of QR codes. In the COVID-19 times, we have been depending a lot on online transactions. Scammers are taking advantage of this and coming up with new ways to extract money out of people’s bank accounts. Here’s how QR codes are being misused and how you can be safe.

QR Code scams

QR Codes have made online payments a seamless process. However, some people are using it to scam others. SBI has alerted its users that QR codes are never used to receive money. So, if anyone asks you to scan a QR code to receive a certain amount, refrain from doing that. Also, even if you scan a QR code, do not enter your UPI pin unless you want to send money because receiving money does not require you to enter your UPI pin.

How to use QR code the right way?

Only use QR codes to send money and not receive money. Whenever you are asked to send a certain amount, scan the QR code using a UPI app like Google Pay, BHIM, SBI Yono or more and then enter the amount and your UPI pin to confirm the transaction.

Also, it is worth noting that at some stores you might notice that the amount is automatically being shown upon scanning the QR code. You should tally the amount once with your bill before entering in your UPI pin.