Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 to launch on August 11: Here's how you can pre-reserve one

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER / @EVLEAKS Here's how you can pre-reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy flagship.

Samsung is all set to announce the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones soon. The smartphones will be launched globally and will be making their way to India as well in the coming weeks. The official global launch has been set for August 11 and it will be conducted virtually.

While people are excited to witness the online launch of the new smartphones, Samsung is already offering users to pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy flagship by paying a token amount of just Rs. 2,000. The payment can be made on Samsung India's e-Store or Samsung Shop App.

The customers who make the pre-reservation will get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’ which entitles customers to get a Smart tag worth Rs. 2,699 for free when they pre-book the device. When the customer pre-books the device later, the token amount of Rs. 2,000 will be adjusted against the device price.

On August 11, Samsung will unfold the new generation of Galaxy devices at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung.com starting 7:30PM IST.

Meanwhile, a recent leak suggested that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be priced at around Rs. 1,35,000. However, the MRP that will be mentioned in the box would be Rs. 1,49,990. As for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the smartphone will be priced somewhere between Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 90,000.