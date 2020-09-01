Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone gets triple rear cameras, 120Hz refresh rate and more

Image Source : SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 2

Unveiling a completely new form factor in the world of foldable smartphones, Samsung on Tuesday introduced its third foldable device called Galaxy Z Fold 2 that sports a 6.2-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch main screen when unfolded. Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available in two memory variants -- 12GB RAM+512GB and 12GB RAM+256GB internal storage – beginning with select markets, the company said in a statement.

The device in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours will be available in around 40 markets, including the US and South Korea, on September 18 while pre-orders will begin from September 1. The device will arrive in India this month and the price and availability will be announced at a later date.

"With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, we closely listened to user feedback to ensure we were bringing meaningful improvements to the hardware, while also developing new innovations to enhance the user experience," said Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Samsung's third foldable smartphone after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. The new device has a 10MP selfie camera and the rear camera system has three sensors -- a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, a 12MP Wide-Angle camera and a 12MP Telephoto Camera along with up to 10X zoom.

The device runs Android 10 and houses a 4,500mAh battery along with fast-charging technology. It has one eSIM and one nano-SIM slot. The device offers ‘Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass' on the 7.6-inch main screen, providing a more premium and refined feel for the display. The device features the Flex Mode, allowing it to be used in halfway-open configurations like the Galaxy Z Flip.

It has minimised bezels and notch-less front camera and offers a 120Hz adaptable refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with the best dynamic sound available on a Galaxy device to date, the company said, with enhanced stereo effect and clearer sound provided by high-dynamic dual speakers.

The design is anchored by the ‘Hideaway Hinge' which fits seamlessly into the device body and enables free-standing capabilities. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 also employs sweeper technology, first introduced on the Galaxy Z Flip, within the gap between the body and hinge housing to repel dust and undesirable particles.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 pairs the ‘Flex Mode' with ‘App Continuity' feature to provide expanded usability, crossing the boundary between the Cover and Main Screen. The device can record hands-free video and keep the subject in focus even when it moves. It offers a unique functionality where both the photographer and the subject can clearly see what is going on during the shot.

"Using the main and cover screen at the same time with ‘Dual Preview', both parties can see what's being captured," the company said.

Like the newly-launched Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung offers next-gen productivity tools with Microsoft on this foldable device too.

