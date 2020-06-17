Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked hinting at its possible design: See what it could look like

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung is soon to launch its third instalment of the Galaxy Watch, dubbed the Galaxy Watch 3 for which rumours and leaks are making their way in full swing. The most recent one is Samsung smartwatch's leaked design, which could also become a reality. Read on to know more about the South Korean major's upcoming smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked

According to a website TizenHelp, the forthcoming Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to feature two physical buttons on the right side of the dial, unlike the single button present on the existing Galaxy Watch. The new Samsung Watch is also expected to feature the rotating dial also seen in the current Galaxy smartwatch, which I personally liked. You can refer to our review for the same from over here.

Additionally, the smartwatch could come with narrower ends (the place that connects the dial to the straps on both ends) for a much sleeker look. Other than this, the new Samsung smartwatch might look pretty much similar to the existing one.

While other details remain unknown, past rumours suggest that the Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to come in two variants: the one with a 1.2-inch display and a 247mAh battery and another model with a bigger 1.4-inch display and a bigger 340mAh battery. The smartwatch is expected to run TizenOS 5.5, come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB fo storage. Additionally, it could support military standard MIL-STD 810G.

However, there is noting concrete available at the time of writing. Hence, stay tuned for more information on the same.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage