Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Snapdragon 865 launched in India: Check price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Snapdragon 865 launched in India.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE in India last year. The smartphone brought most of 6the flagship features at an affordable price point. However, the fans requested a 5G variant of the same which was only launched in the United States back then. The South Korean giant has now decided to launch the Snapdragon 865 powered model in India.

It is still basically a toned-down version of the Galaxy S20 but now gets 5G for the Indian market. With the Fan Edition badge, the company aims to make the innovative flagship series more accessible to the fans.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch Super FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. While the 4G variant of the smartphone was powered by the Exynos 990 SoC, this new 5G variant draws its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The smartphone packs in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto camera. Upfront, the phone sports a 32MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has been launched with a price tag of Rs. 55,999. As an introductory offer, the buyers will get an instant cashback of Rs. 8,000 bringing the price of the phone down to just Rs. 47,999. Amazon.in, Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading retail outlets starting today, March 31, 2021. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available in Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint and Cloud Lavender colour variants.