Samsung Galaxy 'Unpacked for Every Fan' event could see the launch of Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: Know details

Samsung has announced another Galaxy Unpacked event after recently hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The new 'Unpacked for Every Fan' event is scheduled to take place on September 23 and is likely to witness the launch of the rumoured Galaxy S20 Fan Edition or S20 FE. Read on to know more about the company's upcoming event.

Another Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

The South Korean major will host an online event on September 23, that is, Wednesday at 10:00 am ET (7:00 pm IST), for which Samsung has given out an official invite via a blog post. The event will go live via the company's YouTube channel and even Samsung's website.

While the event doesn' tell what exactly will launch at the event, the 'Unpacked for Every Fan' title and the two smartphone cutouts in place of the two As in 'Galaxy' hint at the arrival of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. For those who don't know, the smartphone will be another variant in the Galaxy S20 series in addition to the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+.

While details regarding the Galaxy S20 FE aren't concrete at the time of writing, previous rumours suggest that the device is expected to come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It could come equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which will be expandable. On the camera front, there might be triple rear cameras (12MP main camera, 12MP wide lens, 8MP telephoto lens) and a 32MP front camera. The smartphone is likely to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and run Samsung One UI based on Android 10.

Other details remain unknown. As the aforementioned details aren't official, we need to wait until the September 23 launch event. Hence, stay tuned for a conclusive idea.

