Samsung introduces Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions in India: Price, features and more

After recently unveiling the popular K-POP band BTS-inspired Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy Buds+ in South Korea, Samsung has now introduced the new BTS Editions of the devices in India. The new Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will come in the purple shade and the heart-shaped logo, which is the band's colour and logo. Read on to know more about the new devices.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition: Price, Design, Features

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition comes with a purple-coloured glass and metal body and features the heart logo in the rear camera module. It also comes with BTS themes, a pre-installed fan community platform Weverse, and the BTS stickers and photo cards in the box. It is priced at Rs. 87,999 and is now up for pre-booking in India until July 9. The availability will start from July 10.

As for the features and specifications, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition shares specs with the original one. It features a 6.7-inch Quad HD Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display and is powered by the Exynos 990 processor. In other markets, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The smartphone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Camera-wise, it has four rear cameras (64MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP wide lens, DepthVision camera) and a 10MP front camera. It has a 4,500mAh battery, runs Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10, has an in-display fingerprint scanner, wireless charging, and IP68 certification.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition also comes in the purple-hued wireless charging case and the purple heart logo on each earbud. The Galaxy Buds+ box also gets free BTS stickers and photo cards of each member of the band. The truly wireless earbuds are priced at Rs. 14,990 and are also up for pre-orders and will be up for grabs, starting July 10.

The Galaxy Buds+ come with sound by AKG, 2-way speaker, 3 microphones, and up to 11 hours of usage on a single charge with support for wireless charging and fast charging. The pair also supports touch controls, Bluetooth 5.0, and is compatible with both Android and iOS.

In addition to this, Samsung has introduced the Cloud White colour variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra for Rs. 97,999 and is also available for pre-orders in the country, with limited availability starting from July 10.

