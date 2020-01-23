Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Which one should you buy?

Here's how the all-new Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite compete against OnePlus 7T.

Samsung has just launched the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in India. Just a few weeks ago, the South Korean giant even announced the launch of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. With the two new smartphones, the company is competing head-to-head against OnePlus by offering flagship smartphones under Rs. 40,000. Here's how the new smartphones compare against the latest OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 7T.

Catagory Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite OnePlus 7T Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED fullHD+ 6.7-inch Super AMOLED fullHD+ 6.55-inch AMOLED fullHD+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Exynos 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ RAM 8GB 8GB 6GB/8GB Storage 128GB (expandable up to 1TB) 128GB (expandable up to 1TB) 128GB/256GB (not expandable) OS Android 10 (OneUI 2.0) Android 10 (OneUI 2.0) Android 10 (OxygenOS) Rear Camera 48 MP f/2.0 (wide) PDAF, Super Steady OIS 12 MP f/2.2 (ultrawide)

5 MP f/2.4 macro lens 12 MP f/1.7 (wide) Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

12 MP f/2.4 (telephoto)

12 MP f/2.2 (ultrawide) 48 MP f/1.6 (wide) PDAF, OIS

12 MP (telephoto)

16 MP f/2.2 (ultrawide) Front Camera 32 MP 32 MP 16 MP Extra features Super Steady OIS S-Pen 90Hz refresh rate Price Rs. 39,999 Rs. 38,999 Rs. 34,999

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Design and Display

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite both come with Samsung's 6.7-inch Infinity O display with fullHD+ Super AMOLED panels. The OnePlus 7T, on the other hand, features a 6.55-inch fullHD+ AMOLED panel with a waterdrop style notch. While all three smartphones come with fullHD+ AMOLED panels, it is Samsung who makes the best panels in the industry. Also, Samsung smartphones come with larger displays when compared to the OnePlus.

OnePlus 7T is soon set to get a successor.

As for the design, the front part really depends on the user. While some people will prefer a waterdrop style notch on the top, the Samsung phones offer a punch-hole design to give the phones a modern look. Also, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite feature a Glasstic back design, which is basically a material made out of the mixture of glass and plastic. OnePlus 7T, on the other hand, brings a glass back design offering a more premium look and feel.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by the Exynos 9810 processor whereas the Galaxy S10 Lite and OnePlus 7T are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 855+ respectively. While the OnePlus 7T gets the latest processor, the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite get 1 year and 2 years old chipsets respectively. All three handsets come with up to 8GB of RAM but only the OnePlus 7T comes with a 256GB option as well. Even though the Samsung devices come with just 128GB storage, they get a microSD card slot which can accept expandable storage of up to 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (left) and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (right) are now available in India.

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 7T and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite come with 48-megapixel primary sensors at the back. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets a 12-megapixel sensor. All three phones get an ultrawide lens but it is only the Galaxy S10 Lite that gets a macro lens instead of a telephoto one. Upfront, the Samsung smartphones sport a 32-megapixel selfie snapper whereas the OnePlus 7T settles (pun intended!) for a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has just launched in India and it will start filling up the shelves on the retail stores on February 4. Apart from the retail shops, the phone will also be available on Samsung's website as well as Flipkart. The smartphone comes in only one variant and it is priced at Rs 39,999. As for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the smartphone will be available starting February 3 across major retail stores, online stores and Samsung's e-store. Galaxy Note10 Lite is priced Rs 38,999 for 6GB variant and Rs 40,999 for 8GB variant.

OnePlus 7T was launched back in September and it is currently available via major retail stores, Amazon and OnePlus online store. The smartphone is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 128GB variant and the 256GB variant will set you back Rs 37,999.

