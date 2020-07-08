Samsung Galaxy Note 20 official launch date is August 5 as company has started sending out invites

Image Source : MAX WEINBACH/TWITTER Leaked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung is long-rumoured to introduce its Galaxy Note 20 series, the second high-end lineup of 2020. Amidst a plethora of rumours and speculations, the South Korean tech company has now announced the official launch date for the same as it has started sending out media invites. Read on to know more about it.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launching in August

Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 5, which will be an online event. It is scheduled to take place at 10 am EDT or 7:30 pm IST and can be watched online via the company's official YouTube channel or the Samsung website. Here's a link for the same:

While the 15-second invitation video doesn't give out clear details, it showcases the tip of the S Pen (a Galaxy Note series' proprietary element) getting painted in bronze colour with the excess colour falling on the ground with a splash. This hints at new colour option for the new Galaxy Note 20, which is reminiscent of the previous rumours that showed the Galaxy Note 20 in the bronze/copper colour.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 expected features, specifications and more

Although we lack concrete details, Samsung is expected to launch three devices in the Galaxy Note 20 series: the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Note 20+, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The smartphones are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and the Exynos 992, depending upon the market. The devices are likely to bank high on the cameras, with the high-end model (Note 20 Ultra) getting a 108MP rear camera, much like the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The smartphones will support an improved S Pen, have big batteries and run Android 10 based on Samsung UI 2.0. Additionally, the devices are expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G foldable smartphones.

We let you know more about the Galaxy Note 20 series when more details pop up. Hence, stay tuned.

