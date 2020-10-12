Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime price revealed ahead of launch: Know how much it could be priced at

Image Source : AMAZON INDIA Galaxy M31 Prime is listed on Amazon India

Samsung will soon launch a new variant of the Galaxy M31 smartphone -- the Galaxy M31 Prime edition -- in India. In addition to a number of details about the device that is already available, we now have the starting price for the same. Read on to know more about the upcoming Samsung smartphone.

Galaxy M31 Prime price revealed

The Galaxy M31 Prime edition has been found listed on the online portal Amazon India with its starting price. The smartphone will be priced at Rs. 16,499 for the base variant, which will come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There will also be a second variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, there is no word on the second variant's price yet.

One interesting thing about the Galaxy M31 Prime is that it will come with one-swipe access to Amazon and 3 months of free Amazon Prime subscription with Prime Video, Prime Music and shopping benefits could be one.

The Galaxy M31 Prime shares most of the specs and features with the Galaxy M31. As per the Amazon listing, it comes with a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor. There will be quad rear cameras rated at 64MP (main camera), 8MP (ultra-wide lens), 5MP (depth sensor), and 5MP (macro lens). The front stands at 32MP.

Much like the Galaxy M31, the Galaxy M31 Prime is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W Type-C fast charging and run Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. Additionally, it will get a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock. It will come in a blue colour option with the possibility of a black one too like the Galaxy M31.

However, there is still no word on when the Galaxy M31 Prime will launch.We will let you know once we get more details, So, stay tuned.

