Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 launching in India on June 2, confirms Flipkart

Samsung is now gearing up to launch two new mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy M11 as well as the Galaxy M01. Both the smartphones are set to launch in India on June 2 as revealed by a Flipkart banner. This also suggests that the two smartphone swill be made available via the e-commerce website upon launch. While the Galaxy M11 looks to be a successor to the Galaxy M10s, the Galaxy M01 is a whole new addition to the company’s M-family.

According to the teasers thrown on Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 smartphones will be launched on June 2 at 12 noon. The handsets will be made available for purchase shortly after the official unveiling.

Samsung Galaxy M11 has already launched in the United Arab Emirates and thus listed on the Samsung Gulf website. According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch design. It is powered by an octa-core processor and comes with up to 4GB of RAM. The handset packs in up to 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Galaxy M11 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

Unlike the Galaxy M11, the Galaxy M01 has not been launched anywhere yet. However, the Flipkart teaser revealed some of the key features of the upcoming smartphone. It suggests the phone will come with a 13MP dual rear camera setup at the back. The phone will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Also, the phone will come with a waterdrop style notch upfront.

As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M11 is said to come at a starting price of Rs. 10,999. The Galaxy M01, on the other hand, is expected to carry a price tag of Rs. 8,999.

