Samsung Galaxy M02 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M02 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India.

Samsung has finally launched the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy M02 smartphone in India. The budget-oriented smartphone comes with a large 5000mAh battery, a good set of cameras camera and a large screen. It has been launched at a starting price of Rs 6,999 (2GB+32GB variant) in India.

The 3GB+32GB variant will cost Rs 7,499 on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and all key retail stores. As an introductory offer, consumers can avail a special discount of Rs 200 on Amazon.in for a limited time, the company said in a statement.

The 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display device is powered by the MediaTek 6739 processor and will be available in four colours: Black, Blue, Red and Gray.

"With the launch of Galaxy M02, we are confident that this mega entertainer will further strengthen our positioning in the sub-Rs 10K segment," said Aditya Babbar, Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Galaxy M02 has a dual rear camera with 13MP main lens and 2MP macro sensor. The device offers a 5MP front-facing camera. "We are excited to remain Samsung's partner of choice and bring the powerful yet affordable new Galaxy M02 for customers on Amazon.in," said Nishant Sardana, Director, Mobile Phones, Amazon India.

(with IANS inputs)