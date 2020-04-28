Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) with Android Go launched in India: Features, price and more

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) in Blue

Samsung has unveiled a new budget smartphone in its Galaxy J series called the Galaxy J2 Core (2020) in India. The new Samsung smartphone is a part of Google's Android Go initiative, which aims to provide a toned-down Android Go version for smartphones with 1GB of RAM. The new Galaxy J2 Core (2020) is the refreshed version of the Galaxy J2 Core launched in 2018.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) is an affordable smartphone that comes with a 5-inch TFT display with a screen resolution rated at 540 x 960 pixels. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor and comes equipped with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a memory card.

On the camera front, the Galaxy J2 Core (2020) features an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front camera. It is backed by a 2,600mAh removable battery and runs the Go version of Android Oreo 8.0 out-of-the-box. It comes with various connectivity issues such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE, and dual-SIM slots. Additionally, it comes in Blue, Black, and Gold colour variants.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) shares most of the specifications with the Galaxy J2 Core (2018), except the former has an increased 16GB of internal storage as opposed to the 8GB of storage on the 2018 model.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) comes with a price tag of Rs. 6,299 and is now listed on the Samsung website. The smartphone is can be purchased right now but there is no word on the shipping details since smartphones can't be sold during the Coronavirus lockdown period in the country.

