Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s launched in India: Check price, specifications

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy F12 (left) and Galaxy F02s (right) launched in India.

Samsung has added two new smartphones to its popular F-series, the Galaxy F12 and the Galaxy F02s. The Galaxy F12 comes with a 48MP quad-camera setup, a 90Hz display and a massive 6,000mAh battery. Galaxy F02s, on the other hand, comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F12

Samsung Galaxy F12 brings a massive upgrade to its display with a 90Hz refresh rate on a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It also comes with Widevine L1 certification that enables consumers to watch high-definition content across streaming platforms. Powered by Exynos 850 Octa-Core 2.0GHz processor, Galaxy F12 aims to offer optimized performance, smooth multitasking and reduced power consumption.

The smartphone comes with Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.1 layered on top of it. The Galaxy F12 packs in a massive 6,000mAh battery and an in-box 15W USB-C fast charger.

On the optics front, the Galaxy F12 sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens with 123-degree field of view, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth camera. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

Commenting on the launch, Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India, said, "Galaxy F has been designed for young millennials in India who want to do more and be more. Galaxy F has already become one of the most popular smartphones on Flipkart. We are now bolstering the Galaxy F line-up with the #FullOnFab Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s that come packed with features, allowing our young consumers to have fun and express themselves limitlessly."

Speaking about the launch, Aditya Soni, Senior Director, Mobiles, Flipkart, said “The partnership between Samsung and Flipkart is driven by a shared passion for being customer-first, at a time when smartphones have emerged to be the new essentials for most of us. The F series has brought together two of the most trusted brands, and the new Samsung Galaxy F12 brings trusted technology to a new segment altogether. With this launch, we are excited to make this product available to a growing set of customers across the country."

Samsung Galaxy F02s

The Samsung Galaxy F02s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and comes with up to 4GB of RAM. It is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging. The handset runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.5 layered on top.

In terms of the cameras, the Galaxy F02s has a 13MP main camera, 2MP macro lens and a dedicated 2MP depth sensor. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie shooter.

Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy F12 will be available in three colours, Sea Green, Sky Blue and Celestial Black. It will be available at a starting price of Rs. 10,999 for 4GB/64GB variant and the 4GB/128GB variant will be available at a price of Rs. 11,999.

As for the Galaxy F02s, it will be available in Diamond Blue, Diamond White and Diamond Black colour options. The Galaxy F02s is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 8999 for the 3GB/32GB variant.

Both the smartphones will be available on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart.com and select retail stores.