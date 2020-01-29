Samsung Galaxy A51 with 48MP camera launched in India: Price, features and more

Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a 48MP quad-camera setup at the back.

Samsung has added yet another smartphone to the mid-range Galaxy A family, the Samsung Galaxy A51. The South Korean giant first unveiled the smartphone alongside the Galaxy A71 last month. Samsung Galaxy A51, which directly succeeds the Galaxy A50s, now comes with an Infinity O Display, 48MP quad-camera setup and more. While the smartphone unveils did give us a glance at the looks, features and the specifications of the smartphone, it did not tell us the pricing for the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The dual-SIM handset comes with 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. It runs on One UI 2.0 based on Google's Android 10 operating system. Under the hood, the Galaxy A51 comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W Adaptive fast charging technology.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A51 features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel telephoto lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Apart from an interesting set of specifications, the smartphone also brings in features like Samsung Pay, Game Booster mode and more. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy 50s, the Galaxy A51 gets a full-fledged Samsung Pay experience with support for MST and NFC.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Price, Offers

Samsung Galaxy A51 has launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The company will soon be launching the 8GB+128GB model in the country as well. The smartphone will be available in Blue, White and Black Prism Crush colours starting January 31. The device will be made available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and e-commerce portals. Customers buying the phone via Amazon will be eligible to get 5 per cent cashback on Amazon pay.